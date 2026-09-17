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King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2908 views

Charles Spencer claims that King Charles III said: Diana would soon be forgotten. The Palace questioned the accuracy of these recollections.

King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded

Buckingham Palace has responded to claims by Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer that the current King Charles III allegedly said after her death that the world would "forget her soon." The palace’s rare comment came after excerpts from Spencer’s new book "A Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" were published, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Spencer claims that the conversation took place shortly after Diana’s death on August 31, 1997. According to his account, a heated argument broke out between him and the then-Prince Charles.

Rest assured. We will forget her soon!

– these are the words Spencer attributes to Charles in his book.

Buckingham Palace responded to Spencer’s claims

The palace did not directly confirm or deny the words cited, but questioned the accuracy of Diana’s brother’s recollections.

Although we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty recognises that the pain of grief between brothers can cloud the mind, affect judgement and colour memories in ways that others may not understand, even many years after such a loss

– a palace representative told E! News.

According to Spencer, the conflict with Charles concerned, among other things, the participation of 15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry in the funeral procession behind their mother’s coffin.

In 2017, both princes said in the BBC documentary "Diana, 7 Days" that the decision regarding their participation in the procession had been made jointly by the family. Harry later said that he was glad he had taken part in it.

Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10.09.26, 01:05 • 40470 views

Stepan Haftko

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