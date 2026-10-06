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A power transmission line is planned to be built between Romania and Moldova; it will be named after Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

The United States will invest $130 million in the new Strășeni–Gutești cross-border power transmission line. The project is intended to strengthen Moldova’s energy independence.

A power transmission line is planned to be built between Romania and Moldova; it will be named after Trump
Illustrative photo

The U.S. Embassy in Chisinau announced the creation of a working group to build a new cross-border power transmission line, which will be called the Trump Liberty Line, or the “Trump Freedom Line,” UNN reports.

Last week marked an important step forward for Moldova’s energy future, as the Ministry of Energy, Moldelectrica, Black & Veatch, and the U.S. Embassy in Chisinau launched the “Trump Liberty Line” Straseni–Gutinash working group 

- the statement said.

Supported by a $130 million investment from the U.S. government, this project will strengthen Moldova’s energy security and independence, expand opportunities for American businesses and technologies in several sectors, and deepen the economic partnership between the United States and Moldova. 

Antonina Tumanova

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