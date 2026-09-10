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Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

After returning to Britain, Harry spoke with his father by phone. At the same time, their royal titles remain inactive.

Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?

Prince Harry remains in contact with his father, King Charles III, after returning to the United Kingdom together with Meghan Markle and their children. They spoke by phone during the very first week after Harry's arrival, E! News reports, citing several media outlets, writes UNN.

Details

Harry arrived in England on August 26. Despite years of tension in his relationship with his father, they have recently been trying to gradually restore communication.

British Prince George has arrived to study at Eton College08.09.26, 17:24 • 4118 views

Relations between Harry and the royal family deteriorated sharply after he and Meghan stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California. After Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced in 2024, Harry visited the United Kingdom several times.

Harry and Meghan's royal status has not changed

At the same time, the couple's return to the United Kingdom does not mean the restoration of their status as working members of the royal family. A letter dated September 7 and issued on behalf of Charles III stated that the titles "His and Her Royal Highness" remain inactive and are not used.

In the document, Harry and Meghan were effectively equated with private individuals engaged in their own commercial and charitable projects. A representative for the couple said they were somewhat surprised that they had not received advance information about the publication of such a clarification.

Harry himself previously stated publicly that he would like to reconcile with his family and saw no point in continuing the conflict.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their status09.09.26, 02:05 • 48003 views

Stepan Haftko

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