The case against former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa for illicit enrichment has been referred to court

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
12:42 PM • 2276 views
Putin distorted the situation on the front for Trump to pressure Ukraine - ISW
08:54 AM • 15545 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
September 9, 06:47 AM • 28060 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
September 9, 06:18 AM • 27116 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 42061 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
September 9, 04:31 AM • 42353 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
September 9, 04:22 AM • 34236 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
September 9, 04:05 AM • 22729 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 9, 03:49 AM • 19899 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
September 9, 02:16 AM • 17488 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
28%
746mm
Popular news
The United States will ban imports from Canada of dairy products, most alcohol and motorcyclesSeptember 9, 03:33 AM • 10263 views
What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world September 9, 04:00 AM • 14369 views
"ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of one of Russia's key oil refineries; the data was passed on to the Defense ForcesVideoSeptember 9, 04:47 AM • 14107 views
The IMF is considering reforming pandemic response financing following the Ebola outbreak in the CongoSeptember 9, 04:58 AM • 6456 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 28723 views
Publications
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 28729 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 47122 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 47532 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 51380 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 52414 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Aleksandar Vučić
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Donetsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 37751 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 39061 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 35141 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 92787 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 87654 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
Shahed-136
Audi Q5
Heating

The case against former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa for illicit enrichment has been referred to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and her family are accused of illicitly enriching themselves by UAH 160 million. Law enforcement officers have already referred her case to court.

The case against former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa for illicit enrichment has been referred to court

The case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC — a former member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council — Tetiana Krupa, her husband and son has been sent to court. They are accused of illicit enrichment amounting to UAH 160 million, UNN reports, citing NABU and SAPO.

 Details

NABU and SAPO have sent to court proceedings concerning charges against the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC — a former member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council — her husband and son.

According to the investigation, the head of the municipal healthcare institution “Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Assessment,” who was also a member of the regional council, illicitly enriched herself by approximately UAH 160 million in 2020–2024, involving her husband and son in the scheme.

She legalized part of the funds through the fictitious sale of real estate, after which, with her husband’s assistance, she took them abroad and deposited them in accounts at foreign banks.

The pre-trial investigation was initiated by the State Bureau of Investigation. In October 2024, the case was transferred to NABU according to investigative jurisdiction.

Legal classification: Part 2 of Article 366-2, Article 368-5 and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Supplement

On October 4, 2024, MSEC official Tetiana Krupa and her son, head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine office in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Serious violations totaling more than UAH 34.8 million were discovered in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and member of the regional council. On March 31, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Krupa’s bail to UAH 130 million.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has notified a relative of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEС of suspicion24.06.26, 18:16 • 3993 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine