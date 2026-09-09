The case against former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa for illicit enrichment has been referred to court

The case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC — a former member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council — Tetiana Krupa, her husband and son has been sent to court. They are accused of illicit enrichment amounting to UAH 160 million, UNN reports, citing NABU and SAPO.

Details

NABU and SAPO have sent to court proceedings concerning charges against the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC — a former member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council — her husband and son.

According to the investigation, the head of the municipal healthcare institution “Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Assessment,” who was also a member of the regional council, illicitly enriched herself by approximately UAH 160 million in 2020–2024, involving her husband and son in the scheme.

She legalized part of the funds through the fictitious sale of real estate, after which, with her husband’s assistance, she took them abroad and deposited them in accounts at foreign banks.

The pre-trial investigation was initiated by the State Bureau of Investigation. In October 2024, the case was transferred to NABU according to investigative jurisdiction.

Legal classification: Part 2 of Article 366-2, Article 368-5 and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Supplement

On October 4, 2024, MSEC official Tetiana Krupa and her son, head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine office in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illicit enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Serious violations totaling more than UAH 34.8 million were discovered in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and member of the regional council. On March 31, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Krupa’s bail to UAH 130 million.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has notified a relative of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEС of suspicion