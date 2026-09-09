Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties

On Wednesday, September 9, Russian forces struck the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone. Six people were injured in the strike. This was reported by the Izium City Military Administration, writes UNN.

The hit was recorded at a railway station near the village of Iskra. An enemy drone struck the rear of the Kharkiv–Izium train. A fire broke out - the statement said.

Preliminarily, six people were injured in the enemy attack. Emergency medical crews are working at the scene, and the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

Information about the consequences of the shelling is being уточнена.

As a reminder

On Tuesday, September 8, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train.

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed