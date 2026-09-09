Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone struck the rear part of the train at a station near the village of Iskra. A fire broke out, and six people were injured.
On Wednesday, September 9, Russian forces struck the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone. Six people were injured in the strike. This was reported by the Izium City Military Administration, writes UNN.
The hit was recorded at a railway station near the village of Iskra. An enemy drone struck the rear of the Kharkiv–Izium train. A fire broke out
Preliminarily, six people were injured in the enemy attack. Emergency medical crews are working at the scene, and the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.
Information about the consequences of the shelling is being уточнена.
As a reminder
On Tuesday, September 8, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train.
As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed08.09.26, 14:45 • 3232 views