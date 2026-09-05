Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly Parton

American actress Jennifer Aniston shared one of the most important pieces of advice she once received from legendary singer Dolly Parton a week after Parton's death. E! News reports, writes UNN.

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During an event in New York, Aniston recalled Parton's words. The two worked together on the 2018 film "Dumplin'."

I chased several rainbows and caught a few – the actress quoted the singer as saying.

The advice Aniston remembered most

Aniston explained that these words became a call for her not to give up on her own aspirations.

Follow your dreams and catch rainbows. You will catch a few. Dolly certainly did – the actress said.

Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus also honored her memory. She wrote that the singer would have wanted those close to her to continue living and working after the loss.

Parton's niece Jada Star also said that the singer urged the family to return to work and "love one another very, very much."

Dolly Parton died at the end of August after a brief battle with cancer.

Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville