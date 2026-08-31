Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville

American country singer Dolly Parton was buried on August 28 in Nashville in a private ceremony for her closest relatives, as she had requested before her death. The artist died on August 25 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The ceremony took place at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Tennessee. Parton was buried beside her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

The singer’s niece, Lainey Mae Parton, confirmed the details of the burial. The family had previously said that, in accordance with the artist’s wishes, the ceremony would be private.

Parton spoke about her wishes in advance

According to the singer’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, Parton wanted her final resting place to be arranged using soft cotton—as a symbol of her rural roots and a contrast to her rhinestone stage costumes.

The artist had also previously spoken about what music she would like to hear at her own memorial. Among the songs, she named the old gospel song "If We Never Meet Again," which was performed at her father’s funeral.

Parton assumed that her famous hit "I Will Always Love You," written and first recorded by her in 1973, would also be played after her death.

"Queen of country" Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80