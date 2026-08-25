"Queen of country" Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80

Dolly Parton, the country singer, songwriter, artist and entrepreneur whose success story, vivid personality, dazzling vision and talent put her in a category of her own, died Tuesday in Nashville. She was 80, UNN reports, citing the NYT.

Her death was announced in a video posted on social media by her nephew, Bryan Seaver. The cause of death was not disclosed. Concerns about Ms. Parton's health, which began last year when she postponed and then canceled a series of performances in Las Vegas, reached such a point that last fall she confirmed on social media: "I'm not dead yet." In May, she said she had responded well to treatment after, in her words, her immune and digestive systems had "completely gone out of balance" in recent years.

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Ms. Parton's life, described in autobiographical songs such as Coat of Many Colors and My Tennessee Mountain Home, seemed like fiction: from her difficult beginnings in Appalachia to glittering stardom in Nashville and beyond.

Writer Chet Flippo compared her to the Great Rock Candy Mountain, a symbol of abundance from the Great Depression, embodied by Ms. Parton's voluptuous figure, rhinestone-studded stage costumes and bright wigs with voluminous curls. Her songs touched millions of people, addressing themes of hardship and loss while radiating possibility and hope.

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