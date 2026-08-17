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Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6440 views

Actress Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36; the cause of death has not been disclosed. She was known for her roles in the series "Heroes" and "Nashville," as well as for her relationship with boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36

American actress Hayden Panettiere, known for the series "Heroes" and "Nashville," has died at the age of 36. Daily Mail reports this, and the actress's death was also confirmed by the Associated Press, UNN writes.

Details

Panettiere's father, Skip, announced her death in a statement to ABC News. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic death of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to everyone who knew her — and to the millions of people who watched her on screen

— the statement said.

Panettiere rose to fame thanks to her role as Claire Bennet in the series "Heroes," and later played Juliette Barnes in the musical drama "Nashville." She also appeared in the films "Scream 4" and "Scream 6," "Remember the Titans," and "Ice Princess," and voiced characters in video games.

Personal life and connection with Volodymyr Klitschko

Panettiere was in a long-term relationship with former world heavyweight boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko. The couple had a daughter, Kaya, who is now 11 years old.

In 2018, Panettiere gave Klitschko full custody of their daughter, explaining that it was due to her struggle with postpartum depression and other mental health problems. Kaya lives in Europe with her father.

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Panettiere spoke openly about the difficulties in her life on numerous occasions. In 2026, she released a memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," in which she described her struggles with fame, addiction, and health problems.

The actress began her career as a child. She first appeared on screen at the age of 11 months in a commercial, and later landed roles in television series. Her career lasted more than 30 years.

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Stepan Haftko

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