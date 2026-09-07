Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply

More than 380,000 families in frontline communities will receive a one-time payment of UAH 19,400 to get through the heating season. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, writes UNN.

This is support for Ukrainians who need it most: people with disabilities, single pensioners, internally displaced persons, housing subsidy recipients, large and foster families, single mothers, families with children with disabilities, family-type children's homes, and foster families - Koretskyi reported.

According to him, for this purpose the government secured UAH 7.4 billion from international humanitarian organizations; in particular, part of the funds came from UNICEF and the Ukrainian Red Cross through the Ministry of Social Policy's humanitarian account.

The application can be submitted by October 30 through the Pension Fund, a Center for the Provision of Administrative Services (CNAP), or the local authorities. The payment can be received in a bank account or through Ukrposhta - the prime minister added.

The government is allocating UAH 33.6 billion for payments to military personnel and their family members