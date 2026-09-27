Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — Prokudin

In the occupied city of Oleshky, the Russians are holding about two thousand Ukrainian people hostage, including nearly 50 children. On September 27, this was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Oleshky residents are forced to survive without food, electricity, or water, while the Russian occupiers have effectively deprived them of the possibility of leaving the city.

Food has been systematically delivered to the city across the Dnipro River with the help of drones since March. This work was launched jointly with a unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and personnel from the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen."

Recently, as Prokudin noted, one of the largest such operations was carried out: approximately 4,000 kilograms of food were delivered at once to one hundred designated locations in Oleshky. The 30th Marine Corps, the "Hrim" tactical group, the 34th Marine Brigade "Borysfen," the "Bolgarychi" unit of the 11th NGU Brigade, the 34th National Guard Regiment, and the 79th Border Guard Detachment took part in the operation.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers are trying to obstruct the delivery of aid: they shoot down drones carrying food and seize or resell products intended for children and elderly people.

For receiving humanitarian packages, the occupiers detain Oleshky residents, throw them "into the basement," brutally beat them, and resort to violence - he stated.

Prokudin also stressed the need to bring to justice those involved in blocking humanitarian aid and creating famine among the civilian population.

To remind

The day before, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the world to mobilize to help people in Oleshky, Kherson region, occupied by Russia, where people are starving and forced to survive on grass and weeds.