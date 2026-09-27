Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelity

The late wrestler Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, publicly criticized her mother, Linda, after she denied the story that the athlete had an affair with her daughter’s former best friend. Brooke accused her mother of “rewriting history,” E! News reports, according to UNN.

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She is my mother, and I love her. But loving someone does not mean allowing them to constantly abuse you, publicly rewrite history, or provoke you and expect you to remain silent – said 38-year-old Brooke.

The dispute concerns Christiane Plante, who claimed in 2008 that she had an intimate relationship with Hulk Hogan. Brooke recently said that her relationship with her father changed after this, but Linda questioned her version of events.

Hogan’s affair was reported back in 2008

At the same time, Linda’s position differs from the statements made by her representative in 2008. At the time, her publicist claimed that Hogan’s affair with Brooke’s friend was the reason Linda decided to end the marriage.

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Hulk Hogan himself did not publicly comment on these allegations. In 2009, his representative said that the relationship with another woman had occurred when the wrestler believed his marriage was effectively over.

Hulk Hogan died in 2025 at the age of 71. At the time of his death, Brooke was estranged from both of her parents.

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