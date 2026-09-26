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Margot Robbie secretly changed her name

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

The actress changed her surname to Ackerley in the production company's documents. She will probably retain Robbie for her professional activities.

Margot Robbie secretly changed her name

Actress Margot Robbie is changing her name. The star of the film "Barbie" has quietly changed her surname after nearly 10 years of marriage, according to documents filed on September 21 by the star's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. UNN reports this, citing HuffPost.

Details

The documents state that Robbie, who is married to Tom Ackerley, changed her surname from Margot Elise Robbie to Margot Elise Ackerley. The actress will presumably retain the surname Robbie for her professional activities, the outlet writes.

The star of "I, Tonya" and the film producer first met in 2014 on the set of "Suite Française." They later married in December 2016.

Robbie initially did not plan to marry Ackerley, as she told Vogue in 2016 that she was the "ultimate single girl" when they met.

"The thought of relationships made me want to throw up. And then this crept up on me. It was so unexpected," she said, adding that they had been "friends" for so long.

"I always loved him, but I thought, 'Oh, he's never going to love me back. Don't make this awkward, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I thought, of course we're together. This makes so much sense, as nothing else ever had," she said.

Recently, in October 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy. They have not publicly disclosed their son's name.

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Julia Shramko

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