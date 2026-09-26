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Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

On September 28, Ukraine will play Georgia in Tbilisi in the second round of the Nations League. The match starts at 19:45 Kyiv time.

Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the match

On Monday, September 28, the Ukrainian national team will visit Tbilisi for a Nations League matchday 2 encounter against Georgia. Following their opening victory over Hungary, Andrea Maldera’s side will try to consolidate their lead in the group while preserving their unbeaten record in meetings with the Georgians, UNN writes. 

Nations League: Georgia - Ukraine - match time and venue

The match between Georgia and Ukraine in Group 2’s second round will take place on Monday, September 28. The opening whistle at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi will sound at 19:45 Kyiv time. 

Previously, Ukraine defeated Hungary in a match remembered not only for Danylo Sikan scoring after returning to the squad following a three-year absence, but also for a mass brawl and the sending-off of Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Nazarenko late in the match. 

In addition, Sikan was named the "Player of the Match". 

Ukraine defeated Hungary at the start of the 2026/2027 Nations League25.09.26, 23:52 • 23831 view

Georgia, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1:0 defeat to Northern Ireland. The only goal of the match was scored by Shea Charles in the 90+9th minute. 

Ukrainian fans will be able to watch the match both with a subscription and free of charge. The live broadcast will be available on the MEGOGO platform in the "Sport" and "Maximum" (MEGOPACK) packages, as well as with the "Optimal" subscription on the "MEGOGO Football" channels.

Ukraine - Georgia - head-to-head history 

Over the course of their history, Ukraine and Georgia have met 11 times. The most recent encounter took place in the 2024/2025 Nations League. In the first match, Ukraine won 1:0, while the second ended in a 1:1 draw. 

Overall, Ukraine have seven victories over Georgia and have not lost a single match. The remaining encounters ended in draws. 

According to bookmakers’ odds, Ukraine are the favorites. Although the difference between the odds is small, bookmakers do not expect a significant advantage for either team. However, a Ukrainian victory has the lowest odds, so they are given a slight edge.

The assessment of the match is also affected by the home-field factor. Georgia will play in front of their own fans, while the Ukrainian team will have to play away.

Ukraine national team matches in the Nations League - schedule of upcoming games

Immediately after the match against Georgia, our national team will travel to Slovakia, where two nominally home matches will be held. The matches against Northern Ireland on October 2 (kickoff at 21:45) and against Hungary on October 5 (kickoff at 21:45) will take place at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium, which can accommodate slightly more than 19,000 spectators in its stands. 

The Ukrainian national team will play its "home" Nations League matches in Slovakia20.07.26, 18:14 • 4466 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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