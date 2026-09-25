Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album Showgirl

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift has released four new songs, which she added to her 2025 hit album "The Life of a Showgirl", including the single "Patient Zero" about a toxic relationship. UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The expanded album, titled "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore", debuted at midnight U.S. time on Friday, September 25.

The music video for the song "Patient Zero" is set to be released on Sunday, September 27, during the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, where Swift will receive the first Artist-Director trophy. Actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson appear in the video. "If you're sick of him, I've got you. I was patient zero," Swift sings on the track.

Taylor Swift announced a new song "Patient Zero"

Among the other new songs was "Cleveland!", a reference to the hometown of Swift's husband, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. "My baby likes what he likes," she sings. "He already took me to Cleveland." The couple married in July after a three-year relationship.

Additions

The "Showgirl" album broke several records when it was released in October 2025. It became the first album in history in which each of its 12 songs simultaneously entered the Billboard top 12. Its first week set a sales record for the modern music era, based on album sales and streams.

Swift said she wrote the new tracks when she traveled to Sweden to celebrate the success of "Showgirl" with producers Max Martin and Shellback.