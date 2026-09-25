Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says

Approximately one month after the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal and Tibet, the fate of 56 missing Ukrainians remains unknown. They are not included in the confirmed lists of victims. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian police have opened criminal proceedings concerning 49 people. In these cases, samples have been collected for DNA profiling. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service told journalists about this on September 25, reports UNN.

What is known about the victims of the disaster

According to the competent authorities of Nepal, the statistics following the large-scale flash floods and landslides that occurred on August 26 in northern Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region (PRC) remain unchanged: 1,451 people died, and 6,150 people are considered missing.

According to the Chinese side, the deaths of 43 people have been confirmed, while 519 people are considered missing (including 261 foreigners from 23 countries).

What is the situation with the missing Ukrainians

As of September 25, the official number of missing and wanted Ukrainian citizens is 56. No information about confirmed Ukrainian fatalities or injuries has been made public. The Embassy of Ukraine in the PRC continues the process of transferring the DNA data of the families of missing citizens to the Chinese side - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry noted, "pretrial investigations have been launched in the relevant criminal proceedings concerning 49 people over the facts of the disappearance of Ukrainian citizens as a result of the natural disaster."

As indicated, the following measures have been taken for further identification:

in 39 cases, biomaterial samples were collected from close relatives and molecular genetic examinations were ordered;

in 4 cases, access was obtained (in Ukraine) to the personal belongings of the missing persons to establish their DNA profiles;

in 4 cases, biological samples were collected from the siblings of the missing persons and the relevant examinations were ordered;

with regard to 2 people, close relatives residing in the EU provided biological samples at their place of residence and will send the results to Ukrainian investigators after receiving the conclusions.

The situation remains difficult due to the scale of the destruction. The Consular Service Department of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, together with the embassies of Ukraine in India and the PRC and with the involvement of the relevant competent authorities, is taking measures to search for and identify the 56 Ukrainian citizens. The case is under special control - the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The risk of a lake breach near the China–Nepal border has decreased after a massive flood