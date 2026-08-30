The risk of a lake breach near the China–Nepal border has decreased after a massive flood
Kyiv • UNN
The lake’s area decreased by 21,000 m² after a glacier collapse. However, a larger body of water was discovered nearby, posing a risk of new floods.
The threat of a breach of a lake that formed after a glacier collapse near the China-Nepal border has diminished after the body of water began to lose water naturally. Reuters reports this, citing Chinese authorities, writes UNN.
Details
According to satellite images, the area of the lake on the Purbhu Tsangpo River had shrunk to 99,000 square meters by Saturday morning—21,000 square meters less than on Thursday. Parts of the lakebed have already become visible.
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Chinese authorities say that if the water continues to recede in a controlled manner, search-and-rescue operations downstream will be able to continue safely.
Radars and drones have been deployed to monitor the lake, and rescuers are to be warned at least 30 minutes in advance in the event of danger.
The risk of secondary flooding remains
At the same time, another, larger body of water covering more than 120,000 square meters was discovered at the foot of the glacier collapse. Its depth is not yet known.
We estimate its area at more than 120,000 square meters, but its depth is currently unknown
Nepal is warning that the danger of new floods will persist until both lakes have completely drained. Meanwhile, rescuers continue searching for people under the rubble after the disaster, which destroyed border infrastructure and resulted in a large number of deaths and missing people.
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