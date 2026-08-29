229 unidentified bodies to be buried in Nepal after devastating floods

The authorities of Nepal have decided to bury 229 unidentified bodies following a devastating flood on the Bhote Koshi River in the southern Chitwan district. This is reported by UNN, citing News On Air.

Details

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, as of Saturday morning, a total of 626 bodies had been found following the floods.

The bodies were being stored in special facilities. Health experts warned that increased decomposition and the unpleasant smell from the bodies could raise the risk of infection and potentially contribute to the spread of an epidemic — the publication said.

In view of the warning, local authorities decided to bury all the unidentified bodies in an open area in Devghat, in the Bharatpur metropolitan city. The authorities said that DNA samples would be taken from all the bodies before burial. Records would also be kept using identification or reference numbers so that, if possible, the bodies could be identified in the future.

As a reminder

The number of people missing as a result of the devastating floods in Nepal and China has reached 3,000, while the death toll in Nepal has already reached 626, and 187 tourists have been found.