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A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the UN General Assembly is not currently planned — media reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5114 views

The media report that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is not currently scheduled. The Ukrainian and American sides are working on the possibility of holding one.

A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the UN General Assembly is not currently planned — media reports

U.S. President Donald Trump does not currently plan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York at the UN General Assembly, the media report, according to UNN

Details 

According to media reports, a meeting with Zelenskyy is not currently on Trump's agenda. Trump plans to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly during his visit scheduled for September 21–22 in New York.

Update

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss security guarantees and sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to meet with Putin and called for joint decisions on shooting down drones.

The Ukrainian and American sides are currently working out the possibility of a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, its content, and the agenda. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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