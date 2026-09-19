With the start of the main voting phase in the sham elections to the Russian State Duma, Russian propaganda launched a large-scale information campaign, attempting to create the illusion of a mass “patriotic upsurge” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that propaganda media outlets are mass-producing reports about alleged “queues and excitement” at polling stations in occupied cities. In these reports, it is noticeable that all members of the electoral commissions are wearing ribbons in the colors of the Russian flag in order to give the illegal process a “patriotic” significance.

To lure people to the polling stations, the occupiers are staging various entertainments and shows. For example, in occupied Henichesk, a polling station was styled as the “1960s,” with Soviet songs and a buffet offering “Dyushes” lemonade, in an attempt to cover up the grim reality of the occupation with a bright nostalgic image - the CCD states.

The agency notes that polling stations have also been opened in frontline areas.

the Kremlin is deliberately exposing the civilian population to mortal danger solely for the sake of a few shots for propaganda news. The main goal of this farce is to create a false picture of the population’s “absolute support for Russia” in the TOT, thereby justifying the aggression and occupation of Ukrainian lands - the CCD concludes.

Recall

Russians staying abroad are facing blocked access to remote electronic voting systems ahead of the elections to the State Duma.

This is a farce by the occupying state: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Russia’s “elections” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine