Russian propaganda is staging a “patriotic upsurge” in the temporarily occupied territories during the “elections” — the Center for Countering Disinformation
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Countering Disinformation reports staged queues, shows and Russian symbols at the pseudo-elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories. Polling stations have even been opened near the front line.
With the start of the main voting phase in the sham elections to the Russian State Duma, Russian propaganda launched a large-scale information campaign, attempting to create the illusion of a mass “patriotic upsurge” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that propaganda media outlets are mass-producing reports about alleged “queues and excitement” at polling stations in occupied cities. In these reports, it is noticeable that all members of the electoral commissions are wearing ribbons in the colors of the Russian flag in order to give the illegal process a “patriotic” significance.
To lure people to the polling stations, the occupiers are staging various entertainments and shows. For example, in occupied Henichesk, a polling station was styled as the “1960s,” with Soviet songs and a buffet offering “Dyushes” lemonade, in an attempt to cover up the grim reality of the occupation with a bright nostalgic image
The agency notes that polling stations have also been opened in frontline areas.
the Kremlin is deliberately exposing the civilian population to mortal danger solely for the sake of a few shots for propaganda news. The main goal of this farce is to create a false picture of the population’s “absolute support for Russia” in the TOT, thereby justifying the aggression and occupation of Ukrainian lands
Recall
Russians staying abroad are facing blocked access to remote electronic voting systems ahead of the elections to the State Duma.
This is a farce by the occupying state: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Russia’s “elections” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine18.09.26, 12:21 • 3804 views