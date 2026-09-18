An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the United States: the pilot ejected, two police officers were hospitalized

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
03:58 PM • 13087 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 16591 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
01:49 PM • 11961 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 16714 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 10:36 AM • 23382 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
September 18, 09:54 AM • 16253 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
September 18, 09:09 AM • 15562 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 17261 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 29608 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 30256 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.2m/s
65%
748mm
Popular news
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhotoSeptember 18, 07:12 AM • 25093 views
Scientists have discovered a new species of wild cat in BoliviaSeptember 18, 08:47 AM • 4882 views
The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the CarpathiansVideoSeptember 18, 09:32 AM • 8254 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhotoSeptember 18, 09:40 AM • 19205 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 6278 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhoto04:16 PM • 2118 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo03:58 PM • 13087 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 6362 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 16591 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 16714 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Nicușor Dan
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideo04:55 PM • 206 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain02:49 PM • 4332 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 64999 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 68521 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 60893 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Film
Nord Stream
Brent Crude

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the United States: the pilot ejected, two police officers were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

The aircraft crashed during a training flight in Grand Traverse County. The pilot survived, while two sheriff's employees were hospitalized with injuries.

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the United States: the pilot ejected, two police officers were hospitalized

In the U.S. state of Michigan, an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet belonging to the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard crashed. The pilot managed to eject and survived. Following the crash, there was a threat of a toxic-substance leak in the area where the aircraft went down, and two sheriff’s office employees were hospitalized. CBS News reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

The crash occurred on September 17 at approximately 1:52 p.m. local time in Grand Traverse County, near the city of Traverse City in northern Michigan. According to the U.S. military, the F-16 was conducting a training flight from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. The aircraft belonged to the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard, based at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland.

The pilot was the only person on board. He ejected before the aircraft struck the ground. He was found near the crash site and taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. According to local authorities, the pilot was conscious and able to communicate with law enforcement officers. His condition was assessed as stable. The pilot’s name has not yet been released.

After the fighter jet crashed, a fire broke out at the site and several explosions were heard. Due to a possible hazardous-substance leak, residents within approximately one mile of the crash site were initially urged to remain indoors and were later evacuated.

In addition, medical personnel reported a risk of exposure to hydrazine—a toxic substance used in the F-16’s emergency power unit. A decontamination center was set up at a local hospital for people who may have come into contact with the substance.

As of the morning of September 18, two employees of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office remained hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Other people who sought medical assistance had been discharged.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined. At the same time, recordings of communications between the pilots and air traffic controllers suggest that the aircraft may have struck a bird before crashing. Military officials emphasize that this version has not yet been confirmed and is being examined as part of the investigation.

The 149th Fighter Wing was in Michigan as part of Operation Northern Cactus exercises, during which the military practiced relocating personnel and equipment and conducting flights from unfamiliar sites. Following the crash, some of the planned F-16 flights in the area were canceled. The investigation into the cause of the fighter jet’s crash is ongoing.

Recall

In August 2026, a Turkish Air Force F-16 crashed in Yalova during a training flight. The pilot ejected and survived.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the World
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires
Technology
Michigan
Turkey
United States
F-16 Fighting Falcon