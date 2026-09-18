An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the United States: the pilot ejected, two police officers were hospitalized

In the U.S. state of Michigan, an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet belonging to the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard crashed. The pilot managed to eject and survived. Following the crash, there was a threat of a toxic-substance leak in the area where the aircraft went down, and two sheriff’s office employees were hospitalized. CBS News reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

The crash occurred on September 17 at approximately 1:52 p.m. local time in Grand Traverse County, near the city of Traverse City in northern Michigan. According to the U.S. military, the F-16 was conducting a training flight from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. The aircraft belonged to the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas Air National Guard, based at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland.

The pilot was the only person on board. He ejected before the aircraft struck the ground. He was found near the crash site and taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. According to local authorities, the pilot was conscious and able to communicate with law enforcement officers. His condition was assessed as stable. The pilot’s name has not yet been released.

After the fighter jet crashed, a fire broke out at the site and several explosions were heard. Due to a possible hazardous-substance leak, residents within approximately one mile of the crash site were initially urged to remain indoors and were later evacuated.

In addition, medical personnel reported a risk of exposure to hydrazine—a toxic substance used in the F-16’s emergency power unit. A decontamination center was set up at a local hospital for people who may have come into contact with the substance.

As of the morning of September 18, two employees of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office remained hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Other people who sought medical assistance had been discharged.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined. At the same time, recordings of communications between the pilots and air traffic controllers suggest that the aircraft may have struck a bird before crashing. Military officials emphasize that this version has not yet been confirmed and is being examined as part of the investigation.

The 149th Fighter Wing was in Michigan as part of Operation Northern Cactus exercises, during which the military practiced relocating personnel and equipment and conducting flights from unfamiliar sites. Following the crash, some of the planned F-16 flights in the area were canceled. The investigation into the cause of the fighter jet’s crash is ongoing.

Recall

In August 2026, a Turkish Air Force F-16 crashed in Yalova during a training flight. The pilot ejected and survived.