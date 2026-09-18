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The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the Carpathians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

The C8 summit has begun in the Carpathians, with the participation of Ukraine, seven European countries, and the EU. The format will strengthen cooperation in security, energy, and logistics.

The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the Carpathians

Today, September 18, the first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 began, bringing together representatives of Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Serbia and the EU. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN. 

Today, for the first time here, in Ukraine, in our part of the Carpathians, there is a summit that brings together all the Carpathian states, regions and communities of our countries. We are launching a new C8 format – the Carpathian Eight, which unites us and our neighbors in Europe: Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and, of course, the European Union as a whole

- Zelenskyy wrote

He added that this was a serious beginning of a movement that should bring the countries even closer together and create another strong element of interaction at the EU level – security, energy, significant expansion of logistics and cross-border economic cooperation, and substantial support for our communities.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the matter with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and also agreed to meet in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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