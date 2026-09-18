What is celebrated on September 18 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 18, the world observes International Equal Pay Day under the auspices of the UN, World Water Monitoring Day, and World Bamboo Day, while Chile celebrates its main national holiday—the Day of the First Government Junta. In the church calendar, according to the new style, Saint Eumenes, Bishop of Gortyna, and the martyr Ariadne are commemorated, while according to the old style, the Prophet Zechariah and the righteous Elizabeth are remembered, reports UNN.

International Equal Pay Day

An official date under the auspices of the UN, established by a decision of the General Assembly in 2019 on the initiative of the Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC), under the patronage of UN Women and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The day is intended to draw attention to the global problem of the gender pay gap, counter discrimination in the workplace, and ensure equal remuneration for work of equal value regardless of gender.

World Water Monitoring Day

A global environmental education observance established in 2003 by America's Clean Water Foundation.

The day calls on citizens and young people to assess the condition of local water resources and conduct basic measurements of transparency, acidity (pH), temperature, and dissolved oxygen levels in bodies of water in order to enhance public oversight and protect sources of drinking water.

World Bamboo Day

An international environmental and industrial observance established in 2009 at the 8th World Bamboo Congress in Bangkok by the World Bamboo Organization (WBO).

The event highlights bamboo's potential as a rapidly renewable, environmentally friendly, and highly durable bioresource, actively used in construction, the textile industry, furniture manufacturing, biofuel production, and the restoration of degraded soils.

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International Read an Ebook Day

An unofficial observance launched in 2014 by the international digital distributor OverDrive to promote electronic reading, digital libraries, and expanded access to literature from any mobile device.

Chile's Independence Day (Fiestas Patrias)

The country's main national holiday, commemorating the establishment on September 18, 1810, of the first government junta in Santiago, which proclaimed autonomy from the Spanish Crown and launched the lengthy process of achieving the full independence of the Chilean state.

The celebrations feature large-scale popular festivals (fondas), performances of the national dance cueca, traditional rodeo, and military parades.

National Music Day in Azerbaijan

A state professional holiday established in 1995 to honor the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibeyov (1885–1948), an outstanding composer, musicologist, and founder of Azerbaijan's modern professional school of composition, and the author of the first Eastern opera, "Leyli and Majnun."

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Commemoration Day of Saint Eumenes

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Eumenes, Bishop of Gortyna—a Christian ascetic and seventh-century bishop of the island of Crete, known for his merciful assistance to the poor and his gift of performing miracles.

On this day, they also remember the holy martyr Ariadne of Prymnessus, who was persecuted in the second century for refusing to sacrifice to pagan gods, as well as the holy martyrs Sophia and Irene of Alexandria.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Zechariah the Prophet and Saint Elizabeth the Righteous—the parents of Saint John the Baptist (the Forerunner), who remained childless for a long time and raised the prophet who foretold the coming of the Messiah.

In addition, this day commemorates the murder of the pious Prince Hlib (named David at baptism), one of the first Ukrainian passion-bearing saints.

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