A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermath

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a shopping center was completely destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

He also published a relevant photo and video.

There is no longer a convenient choice of favorite products in a favorite place. A place that brought together homemakers, workers at the end of the working day, and young people who hung out there has been lost. On the scale of the neighborhood—it is a tragedy. In terms of the nation’s values, it is the enemy’s unsuccessful attempt to destabilize us. We will shop at markets. From people directly. Or online. However, later we will pay our own price for every gram. We will not surrender. We will endure. And—we will win. - Semikin wrote .

For his part, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Defense Council of the Zaporizhzhia Region, also showed footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack on the shopping center in Zaporizhzhia and "what was left of the retail outlets."

We remind you

On the evening of September 17, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia. A large-scale fire broke out; according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy FPV drone attacked an ambulance, injuring the driver and paramedic - Regional Military Administration