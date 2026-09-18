A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermath

$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
10:40 PM • 652 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
08:28 PM • 7790 views
Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz
05:01 PM • 28105 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter
Exclusive
September 17, 04:09 PM • 20949 views
Constant enemy strikes on logistics and drone terror — how this has affected the labor market
September 17, 03:38 PM • 17795 views
A unique mintage of "Chervona Ruta" coins was struck in Ukraine: what is depicted on themPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 17, 03:33 PM • 16166 views
Fuel prices are rising again: current prices and what to expect next
September 17, 02:39 PM • 25620 views
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the population
September 17, 02:28 PM • 12914 views
An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three peopleVideo
September 17, 02:07 PM • 11345 views
Up to 12 years behind bars for creating “call centers” — the law will take effect on Friday
Exclusive
September 17, 12:59 PM • 12446 views
Another postponement in the case of Odrex doctors’ medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.3m/s
76%
748mm
Popular news
A Drunk Passenger Brutally Beat an Airport Employee in Berlin After Being Denied BoardingSeptember 17, 01:18 PM • 4976 views
Prepared sabotage on the railway near Kharkiv: Russian agent sentenced to 15 years based on SBU materialsSeptember 17, 01:29 PM • 3328 views
The girl who was hit by the deputy infrastructure minister in Zhytomyr region told her friends that she would commit suicideSeptember 17, 01:52 PM • 6314 views
Ukraine successfully used an interceptor against jet-powered "Shaheds" - ZelenskyySeptember 17, 02:45 PM • 4382 views
The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economy05:28 PM • 22144 views
Publications
The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economy05:28 PM • 22227 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter05:01 PM • 28110 views
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the populationSeptember 17, 02:39 PM • 25624 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhotoSeptember 17, 11:17 AM • 32994 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
September 17, 07:57 AM • 49491 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 53309 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 56671 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 50741 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 49389 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 53368 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
BM-21 "Grad"
Technology

A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

A shopping center was destroyed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack. A large-scale fire broke out there on the evening of September 17; there are preliminarily no casualties.

A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermath

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a shopping center was completely destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

He also published a relevant photo and video.

There is no longer a convenient choice of favorite products in a favorite place. A place that brought together homemakers, workers at the end of the working day, and young people who hung out there has been lost. On the scale of the neighborhood—it is a tragedy. In terms of the nation’s values, it is the enemy’s unsuccessful attempt to destabilize us. We will shop at markets. From people directly. Or online. However, later we will pay our own price for every gram. We will not surrender. We will endure. And—we will win.

- Semikin wrote .

For his part, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Defense Council of the Zaporizhzhia Region, also showed footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack on the shopping center in Zaporizhzhia and "what was left of the retail outlets."

We remind you

On the evening of September 17, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia. A large-scale fire broke out; according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy FPV drone attacked an ambulance, injuring the driver and paramedic - Regional Military Administration17.09.26, 19:08 • 2646 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia