In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy FPV drone attacked an ambulance, injuring the driver and paramedic - Regional Military Administration

$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
05:01 PM • 8818 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 10339 views
Constant enemy strikes on logistics and drone terror — how this has affected the labor market
03:38 PM • 10482 views
A unique mintage of "Chervona Ruta" coins was struck in Ukraine: what is depicted on themPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:33 PM • 8652 views
Fuel prices are rising again: current prices and what to expect next
02:39 PM • 14539 views
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the population
02:28 PM • 10373 views
An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three peopleVideo
02:07 PM • 9202 views
Up to 12 years behind bars for creating “call centers” — the law will take effect on Friday
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 11727 views
Another postponement in the case of Odrex doctors’ medical negligence
12:06 PM • 12440 views
Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"
September 17, 11:30 AM • 14158 views
The first Weddell seal pup was born near the "Vernadsky" Station: scientists shared a series of adorable photosPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2.7m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
The "Palanca" border crossing point on the border with Moldova has temporarily suspended operationsSeptember 17, 10:17 AM • 5814 views
Two explosions were heard in Poland; the fire service is determining the circumstancesSeptember 17, 10:32 AM • 4576 views
The enemy attacked a vessel flying the Tanzanian flag that was heading to a Ukrainian port: the captain was killedSeptember 17, 10:36 AM • 7486 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhotoSeptember 17, 11:17 AM • 21727 views
Nearly 1,000 deferment certificates were issued for bribes: in Ternopil region, the entire medical commission has been charged with suspicionPhotoSeptember 17, 11:48 AM • 10593 views
Publications
The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economy05:28 PM • 2622 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter05:01 PM • 8870 views
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the population02:39 PM • 14556 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhotoSeptember 17, 11:17 AM • 21822 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
September 17, 07:57 AM • 43311 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Garbaruk
Wang Yi (politician)
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 49137 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 52146 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 47075 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 45928 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 50081 views
Actual
Heating
Bild
BM-21 "Grad"
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy FPV drone attacked an ambulance, injuring the driver and paramedic - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

In Zaporizhzhia, an FPV drone damaged an ambulance and injured a paramedic and the driver. The number of people injured on the bus has risen to five, with one in serious condition.

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy FPV drone attacked an ambulance, injuring the driver and paramedic - Regional Military Administration

Another Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhzhia. An ambulance was damaged, and there are casualties. This was reported by Ivan Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Two medics were injured — a paramedic and a driver. People who rush to help others have themselves become targets of the enemy 

- Semikin reported.

We would add

In addition, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that the number of people injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on a passenger bus had risen to five.

All of them have been hospitalized. One of the injured is in serious condition. Medical workers are doing everything possible to help the people 

- Semikin concluded.

An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people17.09.26, 17:28 • 10374 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineHealth
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia