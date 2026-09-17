In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy FPV drone attacked an ambulance, injuring the driver and paramedic - Regional Military Administration

Another Russian FPV drone struck Zaporizhzhia. An ambulance was damaged, and there are casualties. This was reported by Ivan Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Two medics were injured — a paramedic and a driver. People who rush to help others have themselves become targets of the enemy - Semikin reported.

We would add

In addition, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported that the number of people injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on a passenger bus had risen to five.

All of them have been hospitalized. One of the injured is in serious condition. Medical workers are doing everything possible to help the people - Semikin concluded.

An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people