A Drunk Passenger Brutally Beat an Airport Employee in Berlin After Being Denied Boarding

At Berlin Airport, a passenger beat a ground services employee after being denied boarding on an airBaltic flight to Tallinn, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of September 6, but it became known only now. Surveillance footage shows a man beating the employee for several minutes, including after he falls to the floor. The victim was later taken to hospital.

According to BILD, the attacker was drunk and was with another man. Other passengers tried to intervene, and eventually one of them managed to grab the attacker from behind, after which several people restrained him.

At the same time, the footage shows neither airport security personnel nor federal police for at least three and a half minutes.

The airport told BILD that the police and security service arrived "within a short time," after which the man was detained.

Hannover Airport in Germany was temporarily closed because of an unidentified drone