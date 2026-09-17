Zelenskyy announced the striking of the Yaroslavl oil refinery and six aircraft at an airfield in Rostov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this night, during a joint operation by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Yaroslavl oil refinery, one An-12 aircraft, two An-26 aircraft and three helicopters in Rostov were hit. He reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

I thank our warriors who make the war tangible for Russia every day. This night, thanks to a joint operation by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Yaroslavl oil refinery was hit. The Security Service also carried out a precise strike on a military airfield in Rostov — the hit of an An-12 aircraft, two An-26 aircraft and three more helicopters has been confirmed. There are also good results in the Black Sea

He noted that Ukraine is responding to the aggression. "Russia must choose peace," the President stressed.

In Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries is on fire after a drone attack — OSINT