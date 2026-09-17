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There are partial power outages in seven regions due to enemy attacks on energy facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

Following shelling of energy facilities, consumers in seven regions remain without electricity. No restrictions are forecast; restoration work is ongoing.

There are partial power outages in seven regions due to enemy attacks on energy facilities

Due to yet another Russian shelling attack on energy infrastructure, some homes in seven regions of Ukraine remain without electricity; however, restrictions will not be imposed for now. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of September 17, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions have been left without power as a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure. Electricity restoration is currently under way wherever the security situation allows.

No restrictions are expected to be imposed today. Find out about any changes to electricity supply on the official resources of your distribution system operators. If possible, please shift active energy consumption to the daytime today—from 10:00 to 15:00

- the post says.

Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce16.09.26, 18:31 • 16282 views

Alla Kiosak

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