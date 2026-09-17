There are partial power outages in seven regions due to enemy attacks on energy facilities

Due to yet another Russian shelling attack on energy infrastructure, some homes in seven regions of Ukraine remain without electricity; however, restrictions will not be imposed for now. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning of September 17, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions have been left without power as a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure. Electricity restoration is currently under way wherever the security situation allows.

No restrictions are expected to be imposed today. Find out about any changes to electricity supply on the official resources of your distribution system operators. If possible, please shift active energy consumption to the daytime today—from 10:00 to 15:00 - the post says.

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