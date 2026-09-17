Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv — 4 people injured, including a 10-year-old child

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv during the night of September 17, at least 4 people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance. According to preliminary information from the KCMA, a warehouse facility was damaged in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that debris fell at several locations at once in the Dniprovskyi district. Office and residential buildings were damaged, and debris was also recorded on the premises of warehouses and near a gas station.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, according to preliminary data, a non-residential building was hit. Emergency services are working at the sites.

At night, the Russians attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. According to monitoring channels, at least 12 ballistic missiles were launched toward Kyiv. Launches of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles were also reported.

Official data on the number and types of Russian missiles used are currently being clarified.

The Russians launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv — monitors report at least 12 missiles