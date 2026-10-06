German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may not stop at Ukraine: the Kremlin has plans regarding Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic states and Poland. This is reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, reports UNN.

Details

According to the minister, the head of the Kremlin wants to rectify the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century." This refers to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

If this was the "greatest catastrophe," then he probably wants to rectify it. This includes Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and the Baltic states. The latter are members of the EU and NATO - Wadephul stated.

He added that Germany would come under attack not only when its territory is attacked, but also when, for example, there is an unauthorized border crossing with Poland, Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania.

We remind you

The head of Germany's Foreign Ministry called Russian imperialism the greatest threat to Europe. According to him, questioning this is irresponsible.

At the same time, Johann Wadephul believes it is "entirely likely" that in the future Europe "will be able to build good relations with Russia."