Ukraine did not conduct operations in Bulgarian waters — Zelenskyy

Ukraine did not conduct any naval combat operations in Bulgaria’s territorial waters. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this while commenting on the attack on two civilian vessels, UNN reports.

Details

As the head of state noted, as a result of the Russian attack, one vessel sank and the other sustained significant damage.

We clarified all the details with the Bulgarian side: our Naval Forces contacted their counterparts in Bulgaria, and it was established that this was a Russian combined attack involving maritime and aerial drones - Zelenskyy said in his address.

The President said that he had instructed the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate and other services to "interact as fully as possible with our partners so that they and we would have more opportunities to defend ourselves."

Previously

Following the attacks in the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf, shipowners sharply increased demand for anti-drone systems. At the same time, protecting a tanker costs approximately $500,000.