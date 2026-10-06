In Germany, the number of conscientious objectors to military service tripled in a year - DW

The number of conscientious objectors to military service in Germany is steadily increasing. By the end of August, more than 12,000 applications had already been submitted. This is three times more than during the entire previous year. DW reports this, according to UNN.

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It is noted that the strength of this trend is illustrated by a comparison with the figures from the middle of the year: by the end of June 2026, the Federal Office had reported receiving 5,862 applications. Thus, their number doubled in just two months.

The tense security situation and the law on new military service, which came into force on January 1, are likely the reasons for this increase. The measure is based on mandatory military service registration for young men born in 2008 or later. It is intended to attract volunteers to expand the armed forces. All German citizens will receive questionnaires in the year they turn 18 to assess their fitness for military service - the article states.



It is indicated that completing the questionnaire is mandatory for men, while it is voluntary for women and people with other gender identities. At the same time, there is still no general obligation to perform military service after this. Men who could potentially be subject to conscription have the right to refuse armed military service on grounds of conscience pursuant to Article 4, paragraph 3, of the German Constitution.

At the same time, the military reports serious problems with many applications. There is currently a "large number of improperly submitted applications that contain insufficient information and therefore have to be returned without consideration".

We remind you

In September, school students in Germany held around 100 protest rallies against compulsory military service.

Germany may reinstate compulsory military conscription as early as 2027 – The Telegraph