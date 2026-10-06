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Ukrainian troops have "taken out" 47 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Since the beginning of the day, 172 combat engagements have taken place; the enemy has carried out 62 airstrikes and conducted 1,532 shelling attacks. In the Pokrovsk direction, 47 occupiers have been eliminated.

Ukrainian troops have "taken out" 47 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 172 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian troops eliminated 47 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and wounded 15 more, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's battlefield update.

The enemy launched 62 air strikes and dropped 190 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,898 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,532 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops 

- the update reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, no offensive activity by the enemy was recorded.

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near Starytsia, I zbytske, Zakharivka, Mala Vovcha and Varvarivka; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka and Lyman.

Two enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia and Osykove; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

A total of 23 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, V odianske, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka and Molodetske. One attack is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 47 occupiers were eliminated and 15 wounded here today; 15 motor vehicles, one artillery system, one piece of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, one ammunition depot and 41 enemy shelters were destroyed. Five motor vehicles, four pieces of special equipment, five unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 155 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 196 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Eleven attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Rivne, Kopani, Yehorivka, Novoselivka and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Plavni.

In the Sloviansk, Oleksandrivka and Dnipro directions, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Another more than one and a half thousand lost in a day: Russia’s losses in the war have reached 1.544 million military personnel - General Staff06.10.26, 07:43 • 4618 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine