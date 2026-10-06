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Another more than one and a half thousand lost in a day: Russia’s losses in the war have reached 1.544 million military personnel - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2640 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost approximately 1,544,260 military personnel. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,540 occupiers, 52 artillery systems, and 2 multiple-launch rocket systems.

Another more than one and a half thousand lost in a day: Russia’s losses in the war have reached 1.544 million military personnel - General Staff

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,544,260 personnel as of October 6. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,540 servicemen, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 52 artillery systems and 2 multiple-launch rocket systems of the enemy.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 1,891 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 566 vehicles and fuel tankers.

Russia's total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,396 tanks, 25,494 armored combat vehicles, 50,785 artillery systems, 2,184 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,688 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 549,986 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,126 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 158,551 enemy vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,795 units of special equipment, and 2,866 ground robotic systems. The data are being уточified.

Reminder

Russia created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka.

ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory04.10.26, 00:56 • 25241 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine