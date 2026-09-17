Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football player

After marrying Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift officially became an aunt to the four daughters of his brother Jason Kelce – Wyatt, Elliott, Bennett and Finley. The girls already have a special name for the singer, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast that at first his nieces called the singer by her full name – "Taylor Swift." It took the family some time for the girls to get used to the star’s new family status.

When they met Aunt Tay Tay, they called her "Taylor Swift." Now the nieces call her "Aunt Tay Tay" – Kelce said

The girls were flower girls at the wedding

Swift and Kelce got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. All four of the football player’s nieces took part in the ceremony as flower girls.

Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accident

Their mother, Kylie Kelce, previously said that the girls were "thrilled" when they learned about the couple’s engagement. According to her, they were happy that they would have another aunt.

Swift spent time with the girls even before the wedding. The singer said that she sews children’s purses and blankets and also bakes treats with colorful sprinkles for her nieces because they "love everything rainbow."

Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift