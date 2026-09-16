President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of asset declarations for law enforcement officers and military personnel who are not at war, to an extent that will genuinely and effectively allow the property status and lifestyle of law enforcement officers to be monitored. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

I want to thank the parliamentarians today for the productive votes. There is positive news. It is important that they supported criminal liability for fraudulent call centers. Liability must be strict. I have just signed this law. It is important that there have been votes on laws included in Ukraine’s commitments to its partners. This is funding for Ukraine, funding for our country’s State Budget. The deficit is substantial, and every decision that helps cover the deficit truly helps us, strengthens Ukraine and our defense - Zelenskyy said.

He added that today he held a meeting on further legislative steps.

There are decisions that need to be made. There will be a decision that will restore asset declarations for law enforcement officers and security forces who are not at war, to an extent that will genuinely and effectively allow the property status and lifestyle of law enforcement officers to be monitored - Zelenskyy added.

According to him, during a conversation with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, they discussed that all heads—both appointed heads and acting heads—in central executive bodies must be vetted, from the tax authorities and ARMA to various inspectorates where corruption risks exist and are high.

And the renewal of state-owned enterprises such as "Forests of Ukraine," Energoatom and others must be accelerated. Based on the experience of Ukrnafta and Naftogaz—specifically, the experience that worked and worked in Ukraine’s interests—the renewal of all key state-owned companies must be carried out. The Cabinet of Ministers will develop and present the details for implementing these decisions - Zelenskyy added.

To remind you

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported tougher liability for electronic communications fraud and the operation of fraudulent call centers. The relevant Law No. 10190 was adopted in its entirety on September 16.