The EU is preparing sanctions against 27 Russians and organizations over the deportation of Ukrainian children – Sybiha

The European Union plans to impose restrictions against 27 Russian individuals and legal entities linked to the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in August Ukraine managed to bring 103 children home. The total number of Ukrainian children returned has reached 2,525.

The deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children is a crime, and russia must not be allowed to turn this crime into a fait accompli. Our goal is to return every Ukrainian child and bring all those involved to justice — Sybiha stated.

Ukraine is preparing an international conference in Toronto

Lithuania has allocated €600,000 to Ukrainian organizations involved in the return and rehabilitation of children. New Zealand has become the 51st participant in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Ukraine has returned nearly 10,000 citizens from Russian captivity, says the ombudsman

Ukraine, together with Canada and Norway, is also preparing an International Conference in Toronto on the return of Ukrainian children, civilians, and prisoners of war. The return of children will be one of the key issues on its agenda.

Sybiha called for expanding the international coalition, increasing pressure on russia, and imposing sanctions against those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. According to him, a comprehensive and lasting peace is impossible without their return home.

The return of children and prisoners is the main dimension of diplomacy - Lubinets