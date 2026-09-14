Ukraine has returned nearly 10,000 citizens from Russian captivity, says the ombudsman

Ukraine has already returned 9,726 Ukrainian adults from Russian captivity. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, those returned include 8,823 prisoners of war and 903 civilians; separately, 2,573 Ukrainian children whom Russia deported or forcibly transferred have also been returned.

But today, many of our people are still in the hands of an inhumane enemy. Behind each of them is a family waiting. They must be returned. And this must be done now, while they are still alive - the ombudsman wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine particularly needs the world's support today and called on international partners not to allow the issue of returning Ukrainians to disappear behind other political matters, and to demand that those responsible be held accountable.

"For the deportation of Ukrainian children, torture, and other violations of international humanitarian law concerning prisoners of war and civilians. Sanctions against those involved in these crimes must be strengthened," Lubinets emphasized.

We remind you

On September 3, 13 citizens, including elderly, mobility-impaired, and seriously ill people, were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Russia has verified 79 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who were considered missing — Lubinets