Ukraine has returned nearly 10,000 citizens from Russian captivity, says the ombudsman

$44.5551.76
ukenru
11:32 PM • 17529 views
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph
Exclusive
September 13, 05:34 PM • 27472 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
September 13, 05:12 PM • 22696 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
September 13, 12:09 PM • 28002 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
September 13, 11:26 AM • 25388 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
September 13, 10:52 AM • 19435 views
Elections in Sweden could bring the far right into government - Reuters
September 13, 10:11 AM • 22814 views
Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP
September 13, 09:03 AM • 33543 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation
September 13, 08:48 AM • 18407 views
Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power
September 13, 07:11 AM • 18052 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
0m/s
74%
750mm
Popular news
Sikorski called for doubling support for Ukraine after Russian attacks near the border with PolandSeptember 13, 05:47 PM • 5414 views
Passenger vessel disaster in Indonesia: six people killed, search underway for 130 missing peopleSeptember 13, 06:05 PM • 5052 views
Exit polls in Sweden forecast a victory for the center-left blocSeptember 13, 06:52 PM • 6530 views
Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy as early as the beginning of winter — Azov commanderSeptember 13, 08:58 PM • 11114 views
Trump again called on Zelenskyy to stop strikes on oil refineries in Russia01:27 AM • 7022 views
Publications
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 33546 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 65618 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 92647 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 91306 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 108557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Republic of Ireland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 30481 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 36839 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 36037 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 39290 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 48053 views
Actual
Bild
FAB-250
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander

Ukraine has returned nearly 10,000 citizens from Russian captivity, says the ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Among those released were 8,823 prisoners of war and 903 civilians. Separately, Ukraine has returned 2,573 deported or displaced children.

Ukraine has returned nearly 10,000 citizens from Russian captivity, says the ombudsman

Ukraine has already returned 9,726 Ukrainian adults from Russian captivity. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, those returned include 8,823 prisoners of war and 903 civilians; separately, 2,573 Ukrainian children whom Russia deported or forcibly transferred have also been returned.

But today, many of our people are still in the hands of an inhumane enemy. Behind each of them is a family waiting. They must be returned. And this must be done now, while they are still alive

- the ombudsman wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine particularly needs the world's support today and called on international partners not to allow the issue of returning Ukrainians to disappear behind other political matters, and to demand that those responsible be held accountable.

"For the deportation of Ukrainian children, torture, and other violations of international humanitarian law concerning prisoners of war and civilians. Sanctions against those involved in these crimes must be strengthened," Lubinets emphasized.

We remind you

On September 3, 13 citizens, including elderly, mobility-impaired, and seriously ill people, were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Russia has verified 79 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who were considered missing — Lubinets19.08.26, 18:04 • 14329 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine