$44.5551.76
ukenru
07:11 AM • 1824 views
Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll
03:30 AM • 12125 views
A Ukrainian drone operator has died in BelgiumPhoto
September 12, 08:21 PM • 29416 views
Kushner said there had been progress in the talks, but "the sides do not have a shared vision"
September 12, 06:06 PM • 37086 views
Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times
September 12, 04:35 PM • 31494 views
For the first time in history: a Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroyed a Russian one in combatVideo
September 12, 02:33 PM • 28111 views
In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation
September 12, 01:28 PM • 32132 views
The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near TaganrogVideo
September 12, 01:15 PM • 28043 views
Peskov invited Zelenskyy to Moscow instead of meeting with Putin at the G20 in Miami
September 12, 01:04 PM • 19792 views
Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger trainVideo
September 12, 12:18 PM • 20475 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
"Conversations About What Matters": in Russia, schoolchildren will be shown films about the "special military operation"September 12, 09:58 PM • 5368 views
Ukrnafta is installing gabions around gas stations in Kyiv due to the threat of attacksPhotoSeptember 12, 10:56 PM • 12722 views
The enemy attacked Mykolaiv’s energy infrastructure: the city is experiencing problems with electricity supplySeptember 12, 11:25 PM • 10117 views
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 14443 views
UN warns of Ukraine’s harshest winter since 202201:59 AM • 8784 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 44409 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 74604 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 73443 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 92456 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 100870 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
David Arakhamia
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Lutsk
Zhytomyr Oblast
United States
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 14455 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 23819 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 23740 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 27294 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 36175 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Economist
The Times
Technology

Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

Support for Friedrich Merz is declining among Germans and fellow party members. Markus Söder is gaining popularity in the CDU, while Boris Pistorius is leading in the SPD.

Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll

The level of support for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has weakened not only among the population but also within the political force he represents. BILD reports, according to UNN.

Details

The chancellor is experiencing a decline in popularity: only 14 percent of Germans consider Friedrich Merz worthy of holding the office, while support for him is weakening even within his own party. At the same time, CSU leader Markus Söder is gaining momentum in the "Christian Democratic Union" and overshadowing Merz

- the article says.

In addition, according to the tabloid, the leadership of Germany's Social Democratic Party is also wavering. In particular,  Lars Klingbeil is losing support, while Defense Minister Boris Pistorius leads in popularity ratings. Meanwhile, disputes continue within German politics over the possibility of banning the "AfD" party and the issue of the so-called "firewall."

We remind you

The far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) secured a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. According to exit polls by the ARD television channel, the AfD received 44.5% of the vote, compared with 20.8% in 2021. Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 18.5% of the vote, compared with 37.1% in 2021. This was a serious setback in a state that conservatives have governed since 2002.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Alternative for Germany
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Bild
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Germany