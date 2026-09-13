Only 14% of Germans consider Merz worthy of the position of chancellor - poll

The level of support for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has weakened not only among the population but also within the political force he represents. BILD reports, according to UNN.

Details

The chancellor is experiencing a decline in popularity: only 14 percent of Germans consider Friedrich Merz worthy of holding the office, while support for him is weakening even within his own party. At the same time, CSU leader Markus Söder is gaining momentum in the "Christian Democratic Union" and overshadowing Merz - the article says.

In addition, according to the tabloid, the leadership of Germany's Social Democratic Party is also wavering. In particular, Lars Klingbeil is losing support, while Defense Minister Boris Pistorius leads in popularity ratings. Meanwhile, disputes continue within German politics over the possibility of banning the "AfD" party and the issue of the so-called "firewall."

We remind you

The far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) secured a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. According to exit polls by the ARD television channel, the AfD received 44.5% of the vote, compared with 20.8% in 2021. Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 18.5% of the vote, compared with 37.1% in 2021. This was a serious setback in a state that conservatives have governed since 2002.