For the first time in history: a Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroyed a Russian one in combat

The Ukrainian Navy, together with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, conducted the first-ever battle involving uncrewed boats. The Ukrainian Navy press center reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian Navy’s Sargan 3000 uncrewed surface vessel, equipped with a RWS "Protector" 12.7 mm automatic turret, destroyed a Russian uncrewed boat.

Here is how it happened—in the video.

To recap

The Defense Forces struck a naval base in Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar region during the night of September 9, including warships and carriers of "Kalibr" missiles.

Later, satellite images appeared online. They showed damage to three Russian ships—carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles—following a combined strike by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on the military port of Novorossiysk during the night of September 9.