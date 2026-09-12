Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger train

Russian forces are again attacking Ukraine’s railway infrastructure; confirmed hits have been reported in Lutsk and Fastiv. Thanks to the timely detection of the threat and the evacuation of passengers, there were no casualties, Ukrzaliznytsia reports, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy is once again attacking the railway. As of now, there have been hits in Lutsk and Fastiv. Thanks to the timely detection of the threat by Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring group and the evacuation of passengers, there were no casualties – the company reported.

According to local media and monitoring channels, a drone reportedly attacked a passenger train in Lutsk, after which a major fire broke out at the site.

Ukrzaliznytsia has not yet specified which particular facility was hit in the city.

The attack continues

Local channels also preliminarily reported a Russian strike on the railway station in Kovel, Volyn region. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned that the attack is continuing and that Russian strike drones remain in the airspace. Due to the security situation, changes to train schedules are possible.

According to monitoring channels, approximately 44–50 strike UAVs remained in the air, a significant number of which were moving toward the western regions. New groups of drones were also detected over Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In addition, explosions were reported in Zhytomyr region and a possible strike on a gas station. Another attack on a gas station was preliminarily recorded on the Korets–Rivne highway.

Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop