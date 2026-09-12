$44.5551.76
ukenru
01:28 PM • 4776 views
The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near TaganrogVideo
01:15 PM • 7108 views
Peskov invited Zelenskyy to Moscow instead of meeting with Putin at the G20 in Miami
01:04 PM • 6756 views
Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger trainVideo
12:18 PM • 11872 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
11:32 AM • 14457 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
10:47 AM • 15069 views
Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami
10:38 AM • 12546 views
The Defense Forces struck command posts and storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the occupied territories
10:15 AM • 11785 views
Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy
08:59 AM • 15053 views
In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued
08:52 AM • 14067 views
Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.1m/s
90%
748mm
Popular news
The Kremlin announced plans for a new trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the United StatesSeptember 12, 04:17 AM • 22554 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12PhotoSeptember 12, 05:01 AM • 21509 views
Ukraine’s Armed Forces may have eliminated the Russian salient near Lyman and pushed back Russian forces – ISWSeptember 12, 06:18 AM • 13920 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 22381 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 23165 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 23260 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 56632 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 58527 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 79110 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 88665 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mohammed bin Salman
Hanno Pevkur
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhoto12:30 PM • 5442 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift10:44 AM • 9162 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 13021 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 22472 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 37400 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Mi-8
The Times
Social network
BFM TV

Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger train

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6780 views

Russian drones struck railway facilities in Lutsk and Fastiv, and passengers were evacuated. The attack is ongoing, and train schedules may change.

Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger train

Russian forces are again attacking Ukraine’s railway infrastructure; confirmed hits have been reported in Lutsk and Fastiv. Thanks to the timely detection of the threat and the evacuation of passengers, there were no casualties, Ukrzaliznytsia reports, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy is once again attacking the railway. As of now, there have been hits in Lutsk and Fastiv. Thanks to the timely detection of the threat by Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring group and the evacuation of passengers, there were no casualties

– the company reported.

According to local media and monitoring channels, a drone reportedly attacked a passenger train in Lutsk, after which a major fire broke out at the site.

Ukrzaliznytsia has not yet specified which particular facility was hit in the city.

The attack continues

Local channels also preliminarily reported a Russian strike on the railway station in Kovel, Volyn region. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned that the attack is continuing and that Russian strike drones remain in the airspace. Due to the security situation, changes to train schedules are possible.

According to monitoring channels, approximately 44–50 strike UAVs remained in the air, a significant number of which were moving toward the western regions. New groups of drones were also detected over Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In addition, explosions were reported in Zhytomyr region and a possible strike on a gas station. Another attack on a gas station was preliminarily recorded on the Korets–Rivne highway.

Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop12.09.26, 11:52 • 14067 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Evacuation
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Fastiv
Ukrainian Railways
Chernihiv Oblast
Kovel
Lutsk
Rivne