$44.5551.76
ukenru
08:21 PM • 10153 views
Kushner said there had been progress in the talks, but "the sides do not have a shared vision"
06:06 PM • 17478 views
Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times
September 12, 04:35 PM • 21041 views
For the first time in history: a Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroyed a Russian one in combatVideo
September 12, 02:33 PM • 19226 views
In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation
September 12, 01:28 PM • 25258 views
The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near TaganrogVideo
September 12, 01:15 PM • 24043 views
Peskov invited Zelenskyy to Moscow instead of meeting with Putin at the G20 in Miami
September 12, 01:04 PM • 16836 views
Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger trainVideo
September 12, 12:18 PM • 19177 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
September 12, 11:32 AM • 19527 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
September 12, 10:47 AM • 17988 views
Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
91%
752mm
Popular news
Russian strike on a store in Zviahel claims the lives of two people, including a childSeptember 12, 02:11 PM • 6328 views
Russian forces attacked a gas station in the city of Korets, Rivne regionSeptember 12, 02:55 PM • 3984 views
Every Kilometer Under Special Control: The State Border Guard Service Explained How Ukraine Strengthened the Regime on the Border with Russia and BelarusVideoSeptember 12, 03:06 PM • 6106 views
How many ballistic missiles does Russia produce each month? Zelenskyy gives the figureSeptember 12, 03:30 PM • 5368 views
Lavrov called Zelenskyy's invitation to Moscow a "gesture of goodwill"September 12, 04:08 PM • 5482 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 36713 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 66565 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 66714 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 87231 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 95533 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mohammed bin Salman
Oleh Kiper
Yurii Ihnat
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
Lutsk
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"Video11:57 PM • 48 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 18759 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 19156 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 22972 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 31879 views
Actual
The Economist
The Times
Shahed-136
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The polar researchers showed sub-Antarctic penguins feeding in the waters around Galindez Island. There are already several thousand of them on the island, and they know how to "fly".

Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"

The National Antarctic Scientific Center published a video showing subantarctic penguins "flying" in the ocean. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The post notes that these birds spend most of their lives in the water. There, they hunt for krill and fish, while they come ashore to breed.

Some subantarctic penguins choose Galindez Island for this purpose, where Vernadsky Station is located (the Ukrainian polar station "Akademik Vernadsky" — ed.). There are already several thousand of them here, and the video itself was filmed in the waters around the island, where the penguins are actively feeding

— the polar researchers said.

Background

Ukrainian polar researchers recorded the rare appearance of a king penguin near Vernadsky Station on Booth Island. This species usually lives thousands of kilometers away, but the researchers spotted it while counting chicks.

The first penguin was born at the Akademik Vernadsky station earlier than usual03.12.25, 00:46 • 3303 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite