Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"

The National Antarctic Scientific Center published a video showing subantarctic penguins "flying" in the ocean. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The post notes that these birds spend most of their lives in the water. There, they hunt for krill and fish, while they come ashore to breed.

Some subantarctic penguins choose Galindez Island for this purpose, where Vernadsky Station is located (the Ukrainian polar station "Akademik Vernadsky" — ed.). There are already several thousand of them here, and the video itself was filmed in the waters around the island, where the penguins are actively feeding — the polar researchers said.

Background

Ukrainian polar researchers recorded the rare appearance of a king penguin near Vernadsky Station on Booth Island. This species usually lives thousands of kilometers away, but the researchers spotted it while counting chicks.

The first penguin was born at the Akademik Vernadsky station earlier than usual