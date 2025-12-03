The first penguin was born at the Akademik Vernadsky station earlier than usual

The first penguin of the new season was born at the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky". It was born on the eve of Antarctica Day - symbolically and a little earlier than traditional terms. This is reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center, transmits UNN.

According to Zoia Shvydka, a biologist of the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, this year penguins began to arrive en masse on Galindez Island and build nests earlier than in previous seasons. Scientists recorded the first matings in mid-September.

It wasn't just one pair that broke the "schedule" - it was normal population behavior - explained the researcher.

She was the one who noticed the first chick near the geocosmic laboratory, where the birds had previously laid their first eggs.

Soon after, another chick appeared in the nest.

It is noted that subantarctic penguin chicks hatch in the order in which the eggs were laid. For the first month, the parents take turns caring for the chicks: one warms and feeds the offspring, while the other looks for food in the ocean. Then they switch.

In total, a record 7,000 subantarctic penguins live on Galindez this season.

As of now, our biologists have counted 2,300 nests with eggs. So, in the near future, we expect a penguin baby boom around "Vernadsky" - the post says.

Scientists reminded that subantarctic penguins are heat-loving and previously did not nest on Galindez at all. But due to climate change, they began to develop the island and conquer new areas every year.

"Such behavior is one of the proofs of warming in Antarctica. The fact that the mating season started earlier this year and chicks appeared also most likely indicates this," reports the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

Earlier, it was reported that on Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian station "Akademik Vernadsky" is located, subantarctic penguins laid their first egg this season. Biologists found it on a rock near the DNC house, where the first egg was also found last year.

