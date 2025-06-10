The population of emperor penguins is declining rapidly due to global warming - research

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 2928 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 11186 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 14559 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 18849 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 72927 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 163307 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 120238 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 112661 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 209450 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 66785 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
35%
754mm
Popular news

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

June 10, 05:39 AM • 51523 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 36252 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 45211 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 31269 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

09:20 AM • 50897 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 209450 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 190362 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 204607 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 190346 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243265 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ali Khamenei

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Poland

North Korea

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 6872 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 17862 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 31405 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 36379 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 50977 views
Actual

MiG-31

YouTube

ChatGPT

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

The population of emperor penguins is declining rapidly due to global warming - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

In Antarctica, the population of emperor penguins has decreased by 22% in 15 years due to global warming. Climate change is destroying the penguins' habitat.

The population of emperor penguins is declining rapidly due to global warming - research

The population of emperor penguins in Antarctica has decreased by almost a quarter due to global warming, which is changing their natural habitat. This is reported by AFP, according to UNN.

Details

According to scientists, based on the results of a new study published on Tuesday, June 10 in the journal Nature Communications: Earth & Environment, population losses are much greater than previously thought.

Scientists observing emperor penguins used satellites to assess sixteen colonies on the Antarctic Peninsula, in the Weddell Sea and the Bellingshausen Sea, representing nearly a third of the world's emperor penguin population.

What they found was "probably about 50% worse than even the most pessimistic estimate of the current population made using computer modeling," said scientist Peter Fretwell, who tracks wildlife from space at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

The study showed that "the number of monitored colonies decreased by 22% in 15 years - until 2024."

According to the publication, this can be compared to the previous estimate of a 9.5% reduction across Antarctica between 2009 and 2018.

Reasons for the decline in the penguin population

Warming thins and destabilizes the ice under the penguins' feet in their breeding grounds. In recent years, some colonies have lost all their chicks as the ice beneath them collapsed, causing hatched chicks to fall into the sea before they were old enough to cope with the icy ocean

 - the publication says.

According to Fretwell, the new study shows that the number of penguins has been declining since monitoring began in 2009, even before global warming began to significantly affect sea ice.

But he said that climate change is likely still to blame, as warming creates other problems for penguins, such as increased rainfall or increased predator invasion.

Emperor penguins are perhaps the most striking example of how climate change is really manifesting itself, the scientist emphasized.

There is no fishing here. There is no habitat destruction. There is no pollution that is causing their population to decline. It's just the temperature of the ice on which they breed and live, and it's real climate change. An alarming result

- he summarized.

Researchers know that climate change is causing losses, but "the rate of this decline is of particular concern."

Unique penguin family: three rare chicks are growing up near Vernadsky03.02.25, 14:45 • 117207 views

Future research

The new study uses high-resolution satellite images taken during October and November 2024, before the region plunged into winter darkness.

Fretwell said future studies could use other types of satellite monitoring, such as radar or thermal imaging, to capture populations in the dark months, as well as extend them to other colonies.

We really need to look at the rest of the population to see if this alarming result extends to the entire continent

– he said, adding that in general, the studied colonies are considered representative.

He said there is hope that penguins may move further south to colder regions in the future, but added that it is unclear "how long they will last there."

Computer models predict that this species will be on the verge of extinction by the end of the century if humanity does not reduce emissions that heat the planet. The latest research shows that the picture may be even worse.

We may have to rethink these models now, given this new data

- the scientist noted.

But he stressed that there is still time to reduce the threat to penguins.

We have a really depressing picture of climate change and population decline even faster than we thought, but it's not too late. We will probably lose many emperor penguins along the way, but if people change, and if we reduce or change our emissions, then we will save emperor penguins

- he said.

Let's add

According to a 2020 study, emperor penguins, also known as Aptenodytes forsteri, number about a quarter of a million pairs, and they all live in Antarctica.

An emperor penguin chick hatches from an egg that is warmed by the male in winter, while the female from the breeding pair goes on a two-month fishing trip. When she returns to the colony, she feeds the chick by regurgitating the accumulated food, and then both parents take turns looking for new prey.

To survive on their own, chicks must develop waterproof feathers. This process usually begins in mid-December.

At the "Vernadsky" station, another "theft" was recorded among the penguins: the feathered one stole stones for the nest23.04.25, 15:55 • 9058 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the WorldWeather and environment
Antarctica
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9