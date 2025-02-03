Unique penguin family: three rare chicks are growing up near Vernadsky

The National Antarctic Science Center showed a photo of a penguin familywith three chicks growing up, UNN reports.

Details

Look at the unique penguin family on our Galindez Island. Three chicks are growing up in it at once - the post says.

Reportedly, this phenomenon is rare. Sub-Antarctic penguins nesting around Vernadsky usually lay 2 eggs.

Sometimes there can be 3 eggs in a clutch, but the chance of survival of all the babies is very low. It is difficult for parents to feed three cubs.

However, as we can see, these dad and mom coped with their mission, because their penguins are already quite old. They are about three weeks old - the post says.

According to Svitozar Davydenko, a biologist with the 29th UAE, there is only one such family on Galindega.

Interestingly, there are already about 2 thousand baby sub-Antarctic penguins on the island. There are about 4 thousand adults. So there are 6,000 penguins around Vernadsky today.

We remind you that our biologists observe these birds in the context of climate change. After all, the migration of sub-Antarctic penguins over the past 20 years is one of the indisputable proofs of warming in the Antarctic - , the research center notes.

