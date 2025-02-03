Unique penguin family: three rare chicks are growing up near Vernadsky

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Unique penguin family: three rare chicks are growing up near Vernadsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

A rare case was discovered on Galindez Island - a family of sub-Antarctic penguins with three chicks. Among the 6,000 penguins near the Vernadsky station, this is the only such family.

The National Antarctic Science Center showed a photo of a penguin familywith three chicks growing up, UNN reports.

Details 

Look at the unique penguin family on our Galindez Island. Three chicks are growing up in it at once

- the post says.

Reportedly, this phenomenon is rare. Sub-Antarctic penguins nesting around Vernadsky usually lay 2 eggs.

Sometimes there can be 3 eggs in a clutch, but the chance of survival of all the babies is very low. It is difficult for parents to feed three cubs. 

However, as we can see, these dad and mom coped with their mission, because their penguins are already quite old. They are about three weeks old

- the post says.

According to Svitozar Davydenko, a biologist with the 29th UAE, there is only one such family on Galindega.

Interestingly, there are already about 2 thousand baby sub-Antarctic penguins on the island. There are about 4 thousand adults. So there are 6,000 penguins around Vernadsky today.

We remind you that our biologists observe these birds in the context of climate change. After all, the migration of sub-Antarctic penguins over the past 20 years is one of the indisputable proofs of warming in the Antarctic

 - , the research center notes.

03.02.25, 00:50

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

