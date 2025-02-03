The polar explorers showed a picturesque mountain with steep slopes, located near "Vernadsky"

The National Antarctic Research Center showed a video of a drone flying around Mount Demaria. It was filmed by the sysadmin of the 29th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition, Oleksandr Matsibura, UNN reports.

Details

Mount Demaria is a picturesque Antarctic peak known for its steep slopes, located near Galindez Island.

The height of the mountain is only 635 meters.

Such an impressive peak is located directly on the continent of Antarctica - 8 kilometers from Galindez Island, where the Akademik Vernadsky station is located. In good weather, our polar explorers can even see it from their windows, the National Academy of Sciences says.

According to scientists, the mountain was mapped by members of the French Antarctic Expedition of 1903-1905, led by Jean-Baptiste Charcot. It was named in honor of the Demarie brothers, the French developers of the photographic lens used by the expedition.

There are climbing routes for tourists, and extreme skiing is also available. Our polar explorers use Demaria as a research site, in particular, taking samples of plants and soils there, - they say at the NASC.

