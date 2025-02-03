The polar explorers showed a picturesque mountain with steep slopes, located near "Vernadsky"

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42138 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75377 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104089 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102773 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103636 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100024 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29004 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114182 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153742 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7586 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13570 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114182 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138980 views
The polar explorers showed a picturesque mountain with steep slopes, located near "Vernadsky"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122503 views

The sysadmin of the Ukrainian Antarctic expedition filmed the 635-meter-high Mount Demaria with a drone. The peak is located 8 km from the Vernadsky station and is used for scientific research.

The National Antarctic Research Center showed a video of a drone flying around Mount Demaria. It was filmed by the sysadmin of the 29th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition, Oleksandr Matsibura, UNN reports.

Details

Mount Demaria is a picturesque Antarctic peak known for its steep slopes, located near Galindez Island.

The height of the mountain is only 635 meters.

Such an impressive peak is located directly on the continent of Antarctica - 8 kilometers from Galindez Island, where the Akademik Vernadsky station is located. In good weather, our polar explorers can even see it from their windows,

the National Academy of Sciences says.

According to scientists, the mountain was mapped by members of the French Antarctic Expedition of 1903-1905, led by Jean-Baptiste Charcot. It was named in honor of the Demarie brothers, the French developers of the photographic lens used by the expedition.

There are climbing routes for tourists, and extreme skiing is also available. Our polar explorers use Demaria as a research site, in particular, taking samples of plants and soils there,

- they say at the NASC.

Little inhabitants of Antarctica: Ukrainian polar explorers show newborn penguins18.12.24, 16:07 • 106379 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
antarcticaAntarctica

