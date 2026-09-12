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Russian strike on a store in Zviahel claims the lives of two people, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

In Zviahel, Zhytomyr region, a Russian strike destroyed a grocery store, killing two people. It is reported that one of them was a child. An enterprise and a gas station in Zviahel and Korosten were also damaged.

Russian strike on a store in Zviahel claims the lives of two people, including a child

As a result of a Russian strike on Zviahel in Zhytomyr region on Saturday, September 12, two people were killed. The enemy struck a grocery store, reports the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by Regional Military Administration Head Vitaliy Bunechko, a facility with foreign investment was hit overnight. In the morning, a gas station in Zviahel was struck. In addition, two gas stations in Korosten were hit.

At the same time, about an hour ago, a grocery store was hit again, this time in Zviahel, where two people were killed

- Bunechko wrote in his post.

The head of the regional military administration urged residents not to neglect safety rules and to stay in safe places during an air raid.

According to local media, a child is among those killed.

Reminder

On Saturday, September 12, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure; confirmed hits were reported in Lutsk and Fastiv.

UNN also reported that Ukrzaliznytsia is restricting rail service to Sumy due to ongoing Russian attacks. From now on, trains will stop in Konotop, and passengers will be transported from there to the regional center by bus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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