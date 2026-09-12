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Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Tim Curry was seriously ill and could barely speak before his death at the age of 80. Luke Evans spoke about their connection through an iconic role.

Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his death

Luke Evans revealed that Tim Curry was seriously ill and could barely speak shortly before his death at the age of 80. E! News reports this, citing the actor's interview with Entertainment Weekly, UNN writes.

Details

Evans, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the Broadway production of "The Rocky Horror Show," said that Curry sent him a letter before his death. According to him, the actor managed to receive it and was very grateful.

I think he was very ill when he received the letter. It was very difficult for him

— Evans said.

He later learned from Curry's representative that the actor was already having difficulty speaking. Tim Curry died on August 25 at the age of 80. Ischemic heart disease was named as the cause of death.

Evans felt a special connection with Curry

According to Evans, he had never met Curry personally, but felt a special connection with him through the role of Frank-N-Furter, which Curry had made iconic in his time.

Evans noted that after the actor's death, numerous retrospectives of his career repeatedly named this character as one of his best-known roles.

Curry's death coincided with the end of Evans's period working in New York on "The Rocky Horror Show." The actor called it a "strange, beautiful and tragic" conclusion to his Broadway experience.

Starred in the films "It" and "Home Alone" — legendary actor Tim Curry dies at 8026.08.26, 19:05 • 10483 views

Stepan Haftko

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