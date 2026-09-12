Ukrnafta gas stations will close during air raid alerts

The filling stations of the Ukrnafta network will suspend operations during air raids due to the threat of Russian attacks. The company announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, due to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, in particular filling station complexes, the company urges everyone to strictly follow safety rules during an air raid:

please follow the employees’ instructions and immediately leave the complex premises;

do not leave vehicles in the parking lots or elsewhere on the filling station premises;

after refueling or making a purchase, do not remain on the complex premises;

where possible, drop off passengers outside the filling station premises.

Ukrnafta added that following these simple rules helps reduce risks and preserve lives and health.

As a reminder

On Friday, September 11, the Russians struck filling stations in two districts of Kyiv — Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi. Later, it became known that two people had been killed.

This is terror against the civilian population — Naftogaz responds to strikes on gas stations in Kyiv