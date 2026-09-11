This is terror against the civilian population — Naftogaz responds to strikes on gas stations in Kyiv

Naftogaz called the strikes by jet-powered drones on two Ukrnafta filling stations in Kyiv — in Troieshchyna and at Pocha yn — an act of terror against the civilian population. The company’s head, Serhii Fedorenko, reported this, writes UNN.

There is no military objective in such attacks, nor can there be. This is terror against the civilian population, peaceful people - he said.

According to Fedorenko, the strike at Pocha yna was a double one. As soon as the air-raid alert sounded, the stations stopped operating, and all employees and customers left the premises.

We remind you

On Friday, September 11, the Russians struck filling stations in two districts of Kyiv — Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi. It later became known that two people had been killed.